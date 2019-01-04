That’s an actual text I got from my husband Fabio this morning. It’s not been the only one. He’s just switched from Windows. He has been delighted – yes, I’ll invoke the word – by so many affordances that I take for granted:

“My phone rang, and the video I was watching on the computer paused!”

Device to device copy/paste. Electronic signature sync. Markup.

The forty-icon-ribbon-of-confusion is gone. Menus make sense. Things, such as preferences, are predictably in the same place. Rational experimentation tends to lead to success.

There are many ways to create shortcuts to things he needs - in the dock, Launchpad, aliases on the Desktop, the Finder window sidebar. He doesn’t use Spotlight (yet) – he hasn’t needed to. Progressive disclosure.

Simple – and thus memorable – trackpad gestures for powerful features, like Spaces.

I haven’t used Windows for ten years, since I was contractually obliged to at work. Perhaps all these features are there too. But they were not discoverable by Fabio, an intelligent person who uses a computer to do a job which is not a fancier version of “using a computer”.

I’ve been a Mac user since the IIsi. I know those features above inside-out, know which have been there since Classic days, which have just arrived, and yes, which can be flaky on occasion. But to see it through a new Mac user’s eyes is to see a vast enormity of mistakes not made. It is to perceive a clarity of intention through design, maintained over decades of updates.

I’m not an Apple pundit. I should probably listen to and read far fewer opinions from those who are. I will say, though, that no misstep today’s behemoth Apple has made, no product delay, no underperforming market, no dodgy spacebars – nothing leads me to believe that the company has lost focus on its principles of design.

I love my Mac, of course. But seeing someone else fall in love too, again, today? Pretty sweet.